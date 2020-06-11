IOM Alarmed by Reports of Greece Forcing Migrants Back Into Turkey

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed in a press release on Thursday concerns over reports alleging that the Greek authorities in conducting pushback operations against migrants seeking to cross into the European Union from Turkey via the Aegean Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed in a press release on Thursday concerns over reports alleging that the Greek authorities in conducting pushback operations against migrants seeking to cross into the European Union from Turkey via the Aegean Sea.

"IOM is deeply concerned about persistent reports of pushbacks and collective expulsions of migrants, in some cases violent, at the European Union (EU) border between Greece and Turkey," the organization said, citing reports by international media and saying that footage showing marine rescue equipment used to expel migrants in the Eastern Aegean Sea were "especially disturbing."

The United Nations' migration organization said it was closely monitoring the situation along with partners with regard to migrants being arbitrarily arrested in Greece and sent back to Turkey and, in some cases, being subjected to violence by border personnel.

"While states' sovereign rights - including maintaining the integrity of borders - must be respected, their discretion ends where they overlap with international human rights obligations," the press release read.

The IOM urged governments to exercise border protection with respect to fundamental human rights and freedoms as well as health considerations amid the pandemic.

The organization also called upon the Greek government, in particular, to look into the reports about forced expulsion of migrants on the EU-Turkish border and testimonies of people cited in them.