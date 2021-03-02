UrduPoint.com
IOM Appeals For $170Mln To Assist People In Yemen As Marib Fighting Deteriorates

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:26 PM

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen As Marib Fighting Deteriorates

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday appealed for $170 million from donors in order to assist people in Yemen affected by the ongoing conflict as the fighting in Marib has intensified

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday appealed for $170 million from donors in order to assist people in Yemen affected by the ongoing conflict as the fighting in Marib has intensified.

"With over 10,500 people recently fleeing areas in Marib, where fighting has intensified in the last few weeks, IOM will dedicate at least a third of its requested funds to life-saving assistance for displaced people, migrants and local communities affected by the Marib crisis," IOM said in a statement.

IOM explained that a large portion of the displaced reside in the Marib governorate and at least three displacement sites have already been emptied after being impacted by the fighting.

The appeal seeks to support some five million people - four million displaced and the communities that host them.

With the requested funding, the UN agency said it will improve the living conditions in settlements and access to protection services, health care, water, sanitation and shelter, as well as provide cash assistance and carry out infrastructure improvements.

