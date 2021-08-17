UrduPoint.com

IOM Appeals For $27Mln Emergency Shelter Assistance For Displaced In Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:46 PM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that its Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) Cluster has launched a $27 million urgent appeal to enable it to continue to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDP) in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that its Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) Cluster has launched a $27 million urgent appeal to enable it to continue to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDP) in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray.

The armed conflict that started in Tigray last November caused humanitarian distress for an estimated 5 million people, including more than 2.1 million IDPs, according to the IOM estimates.

"The Cluster urgently requires USD 27 million for ES/NFI assistance to 1.6 million people living in unsafe conditions. Many may be asked to vacate their temporary residence in schools that are planned to open by late September," the statement read.

The assistance is distributed to both the displaced people and the communities that have hosted the "vast majority" of Tigray IDPs, according to the statement.

"However, this hosting capacity appears to have reached its limit, particularly since the disruption of banking services and the reduced supply of goods and services because of the crisis," IOM said.

Of the $63.4 million requested for the Ethiopian crisis by the IOM in July only $28.7 has been raised, the organization said.

The conflict in Tigray is between the Ethiopian government forces and the local separatist military authorities, the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

