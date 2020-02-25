IOM Appeals for Over $119Mln in Aid for South Sudan - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The donor community should provide more than $119 million in humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the South Sudanese people, following the civil war and the recent swarm of the desert locust, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"IOM... is appealing for USD 119,311,000 to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host community members and migrants throughout the country," the release said.

Nearly 7.5 million South Sudanese - more than half of the country's population - are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, the UN agency said. Additionally, 1.

5 million people are internally displaced, while another 2.2 million remain in neighboring countries.

The new appeal recognizes the needs in South Sudan that are caused by the six years of civil war, displacement, sustained poverty, lack of food and security challenges, among others.

Earlier in the month, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) appealed for $253 million, and the World Food Program asked for $208 million to assist the country.

The conflict between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the former rebel leader of the country, Riek Machar, which had erupted in 2013, ended on February 22 with the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity.