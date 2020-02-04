UrduPoint.com
IOM Boosts Humanitarian Aid To Help People Displaced Due To Hostilities In Yemen

Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it had increased humanitarian aid aimed at helping over 14,000 people who were forced to flee their homes due to hostilities in Yemen.

"The International Organization for Migration and its partners are scaling up humanitarian assistance in Yemen where fighting has displaced over 14,000 people to Marib and Al Jawf governorates. More than 3,000 people have received emergency kits, containing food rations, clothing and solar lights, from the IOM and its partners through the inter-agency Rapid Response Mechanism. Each of the 500 families is also receiving a one-time emergency cash transfer from IOM," the organization said in a press release.

According to the IOM, the Marib province has already hosted thousands of internally displaced people, which considerably limits the local government's capacity to deal with the situation and assist everyone.

As a result, people who fled from hostilities were forced to move to other provinces "with fewer services."

The IOM is working with local authorities to help overcome the consequences of the longstanding conflict in Yemen, looking for new "transit sites" and improving the existing ones. The organization assists in providing "shelter materials, health care and access to clean water and safe sanitation." Within this context, last year, the IOM set up its office in Marib.

Yemen has been suffering from the armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The hostilities have since left almost 80 percent of the population ” or an estimated 24 million people ” in acute need of help, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

