IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) In the first six months of 2023, over 77,000 migrants have crossed from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in the hopes of making it to the Gulf countries, often becoming stranded in the country and experiencing abuse from human traffickers, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

"Half-way through 2023, more than 77,000 migrants have crossed the Gulf of Aden to Yemen, surpassing last year's figures and fast approaching pre-pandemic levels. As migrant arrivals rise, so have the dangers facing people moving along the 'Eastern Route' marked by human rights violations, including torture, violence and trafficking." the organization said in a statement.

It added that about 43,000 migrants became stranded across Yemen and need urgent assistance to return home, which IOM is ready to provide, although the soaring numbers of people in need of its help are stretching the organization's limited resources, it said.

"IOM works hand in hand with partners, donors and the authorities to offer relief to stranded migrants, but the rising number of migrants in distress demands far greater resources to respond," Matt Huber, IOM Yemen's Acting Chief of Mission, said.

The organization has appealed for additional financing, particularly for its migrant response points in the Yemeni cities of Aden, Marib and Sana'a.