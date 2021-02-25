IOM Calls on Countries in Region to Urgently Rescue Rohingya Stranded in Andaman Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement on Wednesday called on countries in the region to immediately rescue Rohingya refugees adrift on their boat in the Andaman Sea.

"IOM calls on countries in the region to meet their international obligations and ensure that all on board the vessel are immediately rescued and safely disembarked," the statement said.

The boat has been at sea for over 10 days, with loss of life has already been reported, IOM said. Many of the passengers, the precise number of whom is unknown, are ill, and the vessel has been out of food and water for several days.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the refugees departed from Cox's Bazar and Teknaf in southern Bangladesh. The vessel has been in distress after its engine broke down more than a week ago.