IOM Concerned About Consequences Of Major Fire At Rohingya Camp In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:30 PM

The director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, expressed concern about the consequences of a major fire that had swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, expressed concern about the consequences of a major fire that had swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday.

"I am deeply concerned by the impact of a terrible fire today in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees are affected. IOM teams and partners are working together to respond to the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of all," Vitorino said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the massive fire ripped through the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, gutting hundreds of tents and another facilities.

There have been no reports about casualties so far.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, roughly 860,000 Rohingya refugees are currently based in camps in Cox's Bazar district after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The Rohingya people, a Muslim ethnic group that predominantly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine State, have been targeted by the country's military for multiple years. Roughly 740,000 Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh in 2017, during an uptick of violence in Rakhine State.

