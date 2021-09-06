UrduPoint.com

IOM Concerned About Poor Conditions Of Migrants At EU-Belarus Border

Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:26 PM

IOM Concerned About Poor Conditions of Migrants at EU-Belarus Border

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday expressed concerns over hardships faced by migrants at the EU-Belarusian border and urged the countries involved to cover their basic needs in line with humanitarian and international law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday expressed concerns over hardships faced by migrants at the EU-Belarusian border and urged the countries involved to cover their basic needs in line with humanitarian and international law.

"Reports of cross-border pushbacks of migrants, including families and children, lack of adequate access to asylum for those seeking international protection as well as shelter and assistance are particularly alarming. The Organization is monitoring the situation closely and emphasizes that migrants should not be instrumentalized. Their protection and respect of human rights must be at the heart of any State response," the IOM said in a statement.

The organization lists limited access to water and food, lack of health support, and housing as part of the "harsh conditions" faced by migrants stranded at the EU-Belarus border.

The IOM further called for international cooperation on the matter and pledged to support all countries concerned with migration management, according to the statement.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland are accusing Belarus of facilitating an influx of migrants into the European Union via their borders in response to the bloc's sanctions against Minsk.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has consistently said his government lacks resources to contain the ongoing migration crisis due to the Western sanctions. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said last week that Minsk had repeatedly offered to hold consultations on the issue, but Brussels rejected the offer.

