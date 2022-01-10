UrduPoint.com

IOM Deploys Teams To Support Rohingya Refugees Affected By Camp Fire In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:19 PM

IOM Deploys Teams to Support Rohingya Refugees Affected by Camp Fire in Bangladesh

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has deployed several teams within Rohingya camp-16 in the city of Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh to provide assistance to refugees affected by a second devastating fire in one week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has deployed several teams within Rohingya camp-16 in the city of Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh to provide assistance to refugees affected by a second devastating fire in one week.

On Sunday, a large fire broke out at the camp in Cox's Bazar. Over 1,200 residential units burned down. Thousands of Rohingya refugees and host community members were affected. The incident came a week after another fire broke at the refugee camp on January 2.

"IOM currently has a mobile medical team on the ground to provide assistance as needed. Additionally, IOM through its communications with communities team is being deployed within the camp to ensure people have access to good information," the organization said in a statement.

IOM has also mobilized non-food item kits to help those in need. In addition, the organization intends to conduct technical assessments in Cox's Bazar together with other humanitarian entities to assess and meet the needs of the refugees.

"We are coordinating with other humanitarian actors to ensure that those affected are provided with food, health, protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene needs. Shelter repair/rebuilding and access to cooking facilities - in the form of LPG (iquefied petroleum gas) are top priorities as the affected families seek to recover from the damages caused by the fire," Nusrath Ghazzali, officer-in-charge for IOM Bangladesh, said in the statement.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state between the Muslim Rohingya minority and the Buddhist majority dates back to the twentieth century. Central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. According to the United Nations, about 860,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's large-scale campaign in 2017.

Related Topics

Century Fire LPG Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Water Mobile Myanmar January Gas Sunday 2017 Muslim From Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Israel says free to act with or without Iran deal

Israel says free to act with or without Iran deal

1 minute ago
 European Scientists Say 2021 Among Top Seven Warme ..

European Scientists Say 2021 Among Top Seven Warmest Years on Record

1 minute ago
 Quality municipal services provision top priority: ..

Quality municipal services provision top priority: minister

1 minute ago
 Two robbers arrested; looted items recovered

Two robbers arrested; looted items recovered

1 minute ago
 Meeting discusses three-years rolling growth strat ..

Meeting discusses three-years rolling growth strategy

4 minutes ago
 French island MP pelted with seaweed over Covid me ..

French island MP pelted with seaweed over Covid measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.