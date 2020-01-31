IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Globally

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it is prepared to extend technical support to countries to facilitate healthy travel and implement public measures with minimum socioeconomic disruption as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it is prepared to extend technical support to countries to facilitate healthy travel and implement public measures with minimum socioeconomic disruption as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

Earlier on Friday, Russia, the United Kingdom and Sweden joined the long list of 23 countries that confirmed coronavirus cases on their soil. The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province in December and already killed 213 people in the country and infected over 9,800 others.

"As concerns mount about the number of reported infections from a new coronavirus and its spread to at least 18 countries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stands ready to offer technical support to governments, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), to enable people to travel in a healthy manner and help enact public health measures with minimum impact on society and the economy," IOM said in a press release.

IOM said that it offers to focus on more preparedness and response elements, including cross-border coordination, migrant outreach and education, as well as engagement with people on the move to break the chain of transmutation through its community networks all over the world.

The agency said it could also support governments by providing training, improving the hygiene standards of certain facilities and supporting the drafting of protocols in various ports of entry.

It called on the global community to share timely and accurate information about the virus to prevent the stigmatization of international travelers.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus. The agency did not recommend any travel or trade restrictions.