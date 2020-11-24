IOM Pledges $750,000 in First Aid for Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador After 2 Hurricanes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it had allocated $750,000 for Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to weather first humanitarian consequences of two consecutive hurricanes that have hit the region in November and threaten to have long-term effects, including on the migration situation.

Earlier in the month, storms Eta and Iota wreaked havoc across Central America, resulting in dozens of fatalities and triggering displacement of thousands of people.

"With the support of its partners and donors, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has allocated USD 750,000 for humanitarian and early recovery actions in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. These funds will provide food, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment for people affected by the hurricanes," the press release said.

According to the UN agency, the countries of the region will also need long-term support to tackle the wide-ranging consequences of the natural disaster, which has affected lives of millions in Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico.

"Today, our attention is directed towards Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and other affected countries, but our attention cannot be fleeting. As reconstruction and recovery will take years, assistance needs to be sustainable and enduring," IOM regional director Michele Klein-Solomon said.

IOM also warned that the disaster would likely affect the migration situation in the region, as it has displaced thousands of people. The region therefore needs sustainable development alternatives, which would focus on restoring people's livelihoods and addressing existing vulnerabilities, according to the organization.

Another point of concern for IOM is overcrowded shelters, something which is especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic.