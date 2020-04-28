UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Provides COVID-19 Emergency Shelter For Homeless Migrants In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

IOM Provides COVID-19 Emergency Shelter for Homeless Migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it had helped to build a 1,000-bed camp for homeless migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bihac city, which will be operating until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it had helped to build a 1,000-bed camp for homeless migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bihac city, which will be operating until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A 1,000-bed camp for homeless migrants has begun operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with IOM support. The new facility, in the northern city of Bihac will remain open for the duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic. When the virus began to hit the country an estimated 2,500 migrants had no access to official accommodation centers. Most were squatting in abandoned buildings, without any humanitarian assistance or, critical in COVID-19 times, adequate medical care," the statement said.

The new facility, which is expected to receive only single males who are being relocated by local police, will provide residents with basic humanitarian aid, including accommodation, food, hygiene, sanitation and medical care, according to the statement.

Moreover, all residents will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to the camp, where special isolation zones and quarantine spaces were set up to properly treat those showing coronavirus symptoms and avoid spreading the disease within the facility.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants continue to cross into EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has so far registered 1,565 COVID-19 cases and 60 fatalities. A total of 659 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Police Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Croatia Macedonia Greece 2016 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

9 minutes ago

AC, Chairman PCC inspect Gwadar Bazaar to control ..

1 minute ago

Senior lawyer passed away

1 minute ago

Minister visits Jinnah Hospital

1 minute ago

Rs 541,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Multan D ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.