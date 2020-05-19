IOM Reaffirms Need for Inclusion, Fighting Anti-Migrant Sentiment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reiterates the need to pursue inclusive approach and fight the anti-migrant stigma amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of IOM's Migration Health Division Jacqueline Weekers said Tuesday

"In a face of COVID-19, the International Organization for Migration reiterates the need for inclusive approaches and calls on countries to combat stigma and address the specific vulnerabilities of migrants, while recognizing them as key stakeholders themselves, whether as part of the health workforce fighting this pandemic or as contributors to future socioeconomic recovery," Weekers told the World Health Assembly.

The IOM remains committed to promoting health of migrants and its operational measures on human mobility, Weekers added. It ensures that migrants have access to health care at points of entry and monitors access to treatments for tuberculosis and malaria as well as immunization.

"We must ensure that migrants regardless of the legal status, have access to future therapeutics and vaccines, especially in low-resource settings," Weekers said.

The IOM has previously stressed that displaced populations are particularly vulnerable to infectious disease.