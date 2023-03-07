UrduPoint.com

IOM Says $125Mln Needed To Support Rohingya Refugees, Host Communities

Published March 07, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Financial aid worth $125 million is needed to support 1.4 million Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

"As the Rohingya refugee response enters the sixth year in 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for USD 125 million to support 1.4 million Rohingya refugees and host communities in need in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar District," the IOM said in a statement.

Myanmar's Rohingya refugees currently living in Bangladesh are getting assistance from the country's government and the international community, but their needs "are immense" and can be fully satisfied only with constant support, the statement added.

"The ongoing crises and disasters around the world should not make us forget the needs of Rohingya refugees and the response in Bangladesh," IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said, adding that the organization urges the international community to intensify their efforts to make sure Rohingya refugees continue to receive the assistance they need.

The IOM has been providing continued support to Rohingya refugees after they started fleeing to Bangladesh in 2017. The organization prioritizes delivering fuel for cooking to over 96,000 households, contributing to food security, improving health care, and ensuring access to clean water.

