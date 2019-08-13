UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Says About 100 Refugees Returned To Libyan Shore Amid Increased Clashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

IOM Says About 100 Refugees Returned to Libyan Shore Amid Increased Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that approximately 100 migrants were returned to the Libyan shore in the wake of escalated clashes in the country, adding that Libya is not a safe place for migrants.

"Happening now: some 100 migrants have just been returned to #Libyan shore amid escalating clashes. While our teams are there to provide immediate assistance, we reiterate that #Libya is not a safe port for disembarkation," the IOM wrote on Twitter.

Libya has become an unstable state torn between militias and the central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011.

The tensions flared up in April when the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

Over the past eight years, the country has come to be the last stop on the dangerous route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in Africa and the middle East. Due to the ongoing political chaos, human smugglers thrive in the country.

Related Topics

Africa Army Europe Twitter Tripoli Libya Middle East April From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

12 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.