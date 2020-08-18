UrduPoint.com
IOM Says Assisting 68 Nigerian Migrant Workers Return From Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is assisting 68 Nigerian migrant workers who have recently returned home from Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is assisting 68 Nigerian migrant workers who have recently returned home from Lebanon.

"On Sunday, 68 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon returned home safely on a charter flight organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja," the statement said. "This week, the IOM is providing accommodation and meals to the returnees - ranging between the ages of 18 and 35 - during their stay in Abuja. This period will allow the necessary profiling to assess their needs and vulnerabilities.

"

IOM said it is supporting the migrants by providing a 14-day quarantine, referral for legal assistance, pre-departure testing for the novel coronavirus, provision of personal protective equipment, shelter, as well as medical and psychological support.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, voluntary return of stranded Nigerians has been delayed, the statement said.

The Lebanese Embassy in Abuja estimates that some 5,000 Nigerians reside in Lebanon and 165 stranded Nigerian migrants have returned from Lebanon since May, the statement added.

