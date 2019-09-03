IOM Says Begun Response Operation in Bahamas Amid Hurricane Dorian

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it had begun response activities in the wake of powerful Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was graded Category 5 - the highest possible - with its maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph. On Monday, it unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas, having affected at least 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people. It has been downgraded to Category 3 since then and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.

"IOM is deploying staff to the island and liaising with its government and donor partners. Jan-Willem Wegdam, IOM Dominica's Head of Office is expected to arrive in Bahamas later today," the IOM said in a press release.

The organization stressed Wegdam is an experienced professional with a leadership background in disaster relief and reconstruction gained in 2017, after twin storms Irma and Maria hit Dominica.

According to the IOM, the response measures back then included rebuilding houses, repairing emergency shelters and training local residents to respond to different kinds of emergencies, including training such skills as running emergency radio and managing shelters.

The hurricane is expected to travel northwest and hit the US state of Florida on Tuesday. Aside from Florida, the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.