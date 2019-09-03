UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Says Begun Response Operation In Bahamas Amid Hurricane Dorian

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:19 PM

IOM Says Begun Response Operation in Bahamas Amid Hurricane Dorian

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it had begun response activities in the wake of powerful Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it had begun response activities in the wake of powerful Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was graded Category 5 - the highest possible - with its maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph. On Monday, it unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas, having affected at least 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people. It has been downgraded to Category 3 since then and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.

"IOM is deploying staff to the island and liaising with its government and donor partners. Jan-Willem Wegdam, IOM Dominica's Head of Office is expected to arrive in Bahamas later today," the IOM said in a press release.

The organization stressed Wegdam is an experienced professional with a leadership background in disaster relief and reconstruction gained in 2017, after twin storms Irma and Maria hit Dominica.

According to the IOM, the response measures back then included rebuilding houses, repairing emergency shelters and training local residents to respond to different kinds of emergencies, including training such skills as running emergency radio and managing shelters.

The hurricane is expected to travel northwest and hit the US state of Florida on Tuesday. Aside from Florida, the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.

Related Topics

Virginia Florida Bahamas Georgia Dominica Sunday 2017 From Government Rains

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln in A ..

2 minutes ago

Australian Medics Officially Recognize Climate Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price remains unchanged, traded at Rs 88,600 ..

2 minutes ago

11 held for involvement in immoral activities: Isl ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of mother o ..

7 minutes ago

Law minister takes notice of death in police custo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.