IOM Says Over 131,000 Displaced In Northern Ethiopia In Need Of Emergency Aid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reported that more than 131,000 people have been displaced in Ethiopia's Tigray region since armed conflict started there last November and are in need of emergency aid.

"Almost 70 percent (91,046) are in Tigray, 26 per cent (34,091) are in Afar and 5 per cent (6,453) are in Amhara," the IOM said in a release.

"Many displaced persons - including women and children - reportedly are in need of emergency shelter, food and access to clean and safe drinking water."

The IOM said the number of displaced people may be higher since the published number represents only those who have been observed at sites accessible to the organization's surveyors.

The IOM vowed to expand its assessment coverage further to the north of the country in order to provide a more accurate assessment.

More Stories From World

