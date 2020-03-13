UrduPoint.com
IOM Seeks $77.6Mln To Assist Refugee Communities In Ethiopia - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has requested $77.6 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the refugee population in Ethiopia, the agency said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has requested $77.6 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the refugee population in Ethiopia, the agency said in a press release on Friday.

"The International Organization for Migration today launched an appeal for USD 77.6 million to provide humanitarian assistance to more than 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host community members and migrants in Ethiopia," the release said.

According to IOM, some 88,044 migrants and refugees arrived in Ethiopia from neighboring Eritrea, South Sudan and Somalia between January and October 2019.

The conditions for IDPs, returnees and host communities in the East African country are dire, and access to water, sanitation, shelter, basic health services and critical non-food items are urgently needed there.

Additionally, to prevent further conflict-related internal displacement, IOM Ethiopia aims to provide community-based stabilization, peace-building and reconciliation efforts.

The agency said it would include site management support, mental health and psychological assistance, support for vulnerable returnees from Saudi Arabia, as well as local integration, relocation and emergency health services in conflict-affected areas.

