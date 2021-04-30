UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Seeks $87Mln To Help Migrants Impacted By COVID-19 In East, Horn Of Africa

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:51 PM

IOM Seeks $87Mln to Help Migrants Impacted by COVID-19 in East, Horn of Africa

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday made an appeal to donors for $87 million that will enable it to support vulnerable migrants and host communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the East and the Horn of Africa

NITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday made an appeal to donors for $87 million that will enable it to support vulnerable migrants and host communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the East and the Horn of Africa.

"COVID-19 induced movement restrictions and measures are directly impacting the daily lives of IDPs [internally displaced persons], refugees and host communities, especially in countries where many people rely on remittances," the IOM said in a statement. "IOM is seeking approximately US$87 million to support vital response and recovery activities in the East and Horn of Africa.

"

IOM said the requested money will help the organization provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for migrants and refugees who are at risk to be left out from inoculation programs.

In addition, the funds will ensure that health and other services are continued and scaled up for communities hosting displaced populations in the region, which has also been plagued by protracted conflict.

The money will also be used to improve the conditions for migrants living in overcrowded areas and help to mitigate the long-term effects of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Money From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

3 minutes ago

Computerization of KMC's records to stop alternati ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan, Russia Share Interests on Red Sea Naval Bas ..

3 minutes ago

Physical Punishment violates children's dignity: E ..

3 minutes ago

Ontario Request to Halt Arrival of Int'l. Students ..

31 minutes ago

NADRA Chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.