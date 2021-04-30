IOM Seeks $87Mln to Help Migrants Impacted by COVID-19 in East, Horn of Africa

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday made an appeal to donors for $87 million that will enable it to support vulnerable migrants and host communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the East and the Horn of Africa

"COVID-19 induced movement restrictions and measures are directly impacting the daily lives of IDPs [internally displaced persons], refugees and host communities, especially in countries where many people rely on remittances," the IOM said in a statement. "IOM is seeking approximately US$87 million to support vital response and recovery activities in the East and Horn of Africa.

IOM said the requested money will help the organization provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for migrants and refugees who are at risk to be left out from inoculation programs.

In addition, the funds will ensure that health and other services are continued and scaled up for communities hosting displaced populations in the region, which has also been plagued by protracted conflict.

The money will also be used to improve the conditions for migrants living in overcrowded areas and help to mitigate the long-term effects of the pandemic.