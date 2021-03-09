IOM Seeks Urgent Access to Ethiopian Migrants Injured in Yemen Holding Facility Fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday called on the relevant parties in Yemen to enable urgent humanitarian access to more than 170 Ethiopian migrants injured in a fire at the immigration holding facility in the capital of Sanaa

"Over 170 people have been treated for injuries, with many remaining in critical condition," IOM said in a press release. "Nearly 900 migrants, predominantly Ethiopian, were in the overcrowded holding facility at the time of the fire."

IOM noted that the total number of migrants who died in the fire at the Immigration, Passports and Naturalization Authority holding facility remains unconfirmed as official records are yet to be released.

However, IOM said the consequences of the fire are "horrific" given that many of the migrants are in critical condition.

Tens of thousands Ethiopian refugees have traveled to Saudi Arabia via Yemen after an armed conflict broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region last November. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations on the ground continue to report about the lack of access to the displaced people from the Tigray region.