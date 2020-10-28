UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Supports Access To Water In Libya's Sabha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:09 PM

IOM supports access to water in Libya's Sabha

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it is supporting access to water in Sabha, Libya's largest southern city, by drilling a number of water wells

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it is supporting access to water in Sabha, Libya's largest southern city, by drilling a number of water wells.

"The Municipality of Sabha, south of Libya, is in an arid and water scarce part of Libya. IOM is improving the local community's access to water by drilling new wells across various sites in the city and connecting them to the water network," IOM said.

"IOM has drilled eight water wells in Sabha and handed them to the local authorities. The drilling of five more wells is underway," the organization added.

In order to ensure regular power supply to sustain the wells through the many long power cuts experienced in the area, IOM said it will install a power generator for each of the sites.

The project is funded by the European Union, IOM said.

Due to years of instability and escalating violence, Libyan authorities are struggling to provide basic services to the people, particularly in southern Libya.

Libya has been plagued by a state of political division and chaos since NATO-led coalition forces toppled Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Related Topics

Water European Union Sabha Libya

Recent Stories

NA Deputy Speaker gets angry over PPP leader, bans ..

5 minutes ago

'India massacred 250,000 Muslims in 1947 Kashmir g ..

8 minutes ago

141 refugees released from detention in Libya: UNH ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Tells Facebook, Twitter, Go ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition leader sees 'widespread irregu ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.