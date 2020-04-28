UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM Supports Vanuatu In Responding To Devastating Harold Cyclone Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:01 PM

IOM Supports Vanuatu in Responding to Devastating Harold Cyclone Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reiterated its support for the authorities of Vanuatu in responding to the urgent needs of people in the aftermath of category five tropical cyclone Harold that hit the Pacific nation in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reiterated its support for the authorities of Vanuatu in responding to the urgent needs of people in the aftermath of category five tropical cyclone Harold that hit the Pacific nation in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the IOM, the devastating cyclone, which reached the country on April 6, directly affected over half of Vanuatu's population, causing significant damage to homes and vital infrastructure, and leaving over 80,000 people in need of urgent shelter assistance. However, the government's response to the situation has been complicated by the current pandemic, as flight restrictions and a mandatory quarantine imposed to avoid the spread of the virus are impacting deliveries of humanitarian supplies to people in need. Vanuatu asked the IOM to join the coordinated response and work together with the authorities to asses initial damage.

"Given the dual challenges of responding to a natural disaster in the middle of a global pandemic where isolation and social distancing is critical, IOM's support is designed to re-establish Primary shelter in the hardest-hit areas of Pentecost and Ambrym islands," IOM Pacific Coordinator Par Liljert said, as quoted by the press release.

According to the press release, the IOM is working together with other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to provide shelter assistance to affected citizens of Vanuatu. The organization is also expected to roll out its Displacement Tracking Matrix to collect information on the living conditions of displaced households and determine the most vulnerable groups of people that should be prioritized for assistance.

Related Topics

United Nations Vanuatu April Government

Recent Stories

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

28 seconds ago

World Athletics launches El Guerrouj's coronavirus ..

30 seconds ago

French People to Move Freely Without Special Permi ..

31 seconds ago

Trudeau Asks Employers to Maintain High Safety Lev ..

33 seconds ago

Serbia to Resume Air Travel May 18 - Coronavirus R ..

35 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Signs Law on Launching Agricul ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.