IOM Supports Vanuatu in Responding to Devastating Harold Cyclone Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reiterated its support for the authorities of Vanuatu in responding to the urgent needs of people in the aftermath of category five tropical cyclone Harold that hit the Pacific nation in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reiterated its support for the authorities of Vanuatu in responding to the urgent needs of people in the aftermath of category five tropical cyclone Harold that hit the Pacific nation in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the IOM, the devastating cyclone, which reached the country on April 6, directly affected over half of Vanuatu's population, causing significant damage to homes and vital infrastructure, and leaving over 80,000 people in need of urgent shelter assistance. However, the government's response to the situation has been complicated by the current pandemic, as flight restrictions and a mandatory quarantine imposed to avoid the spread of the virus are impacting deliveries of humanitarian supplies to people in need. Vanuatu asked the IOM to join the coordinated response and work together with the authorities to asses initial damage.

"Given the dual challenges of responding to a natural disaster in the middle of a global pandemic where isolation and social distancing is critical, IOM's support is designed to re-establish Primary shelter in the hardest-hit areas of Pentecost and Ambrym islands," IOM Pacific Coordinator Par Liljert said, as quoted by the press release.

According to the press release, the IOM is working together with other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to provide shelter assistance to affected citizens of Vanuatu. The organization is also expected to roll out its Displacement Tracking Matrix to collect information on the living conditions of displaced households and determine the most vulnerable groups of people that should be prioritized for assistance.