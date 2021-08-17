IOM to Continue Activities in Afghanistan If Humanitarian Access Provided

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it needs safety assurances for humanitarian actors in order to continue operations in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it needs safety assurances for humanitarian actors in order to continue operations in Afghanistan.

"While the current situation presents difficult new challenges, IOM will strive to continue its programmes and provide assistance to displaced communities while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its staff across the country. The security of humanitarian actors, and respect for humanitarian principles, are prerequisites for a continued and effective response to the needs of vulnerable people, and assurances by all parties involved must be provided," IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said.

Violence in Afghanistan has displaced 400,000 people since the beginning of the year and made 5 million reliant on humanitarian aid, the IOM said.

The organization had to temporarily suspend its Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration Program, as well as post-arrival reintegration assistance to returnees, due to the prevailing insecurity in the Central Asian country.

The IOM welcomed the decision of several countries to halt the forcible deportations of unsuccessful Afghan asylum seekers.

Violence spiked in Afghanistan after foreign troops began to withdraw in May. On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of the country by entering Kabul and causing the civilian government to collapse.