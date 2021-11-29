IOM to Provide Flight Within 2 Weeks for Migrants Seeking to Return From Belarus to Iraq

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:42 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced its intention to provide a charter flight for the remaining migrants wishing to return to Iraq from Belarus within the next next two weeks.
"It is envisaged that IOM will be able to provide a charter flight for all those remaining who wish to return to Iraq in the next two weeks," the organization said in a statement on Monday.
It is noted that the process is delayed due to the need to comply with the necessary protocols in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the statement, IOM has already managed to help at least 44 people return home, and at least another 38 people are still waiting for their turn.