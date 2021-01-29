UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM To Require $3Bln For 2021 Crises Response Plans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plans

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it required $3 billion to bring relief to an estimated 50 million people affected by crises around the world through its 2021 Crisis Response initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it required $3 billion to bring relief to an estimated 50 million people affected by crises around the world through its 2021 Crisis Response initiative.

"To adequately respond to increasingly complex crises around the world, IOM will require USD 3 billion in the year ahead. The Organization's Crisis Response Plans present IOM's proposed comprehensive responses to urgent humanitarian protection and assistance needs, as well as the longer-term impacts of crises and displacement," IOM said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic, among other crises and disasters, has exacerbated the dire situation in many parts of the world, the UN-related organization noted.

Citing the Global Humanitarian Overview, the IOM stated that nearly 230 million people will be in need of humanitarian aid and protection in 2021, a 40 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

"Conflict, disasters and instability continue to erode the resilience of communities, driving tens of millions of people to move in search of safety. Millions of migrants have also become stuck in crises and struggle to access essential services," the statement read.

The IOM's response plans will continue to focus on providing protection and relief to the most vulnerable, the organization added.

Related Topics

World Same United States Dollars Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

17 minutes ago

Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From ..

2 minutes ago

French miners win legal fight over toxic exposure ..

14 minutes ago

Two of a family killed, five injured as car overtu ..

14 minutes ago

Addl Secretary Health visits NMU

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.