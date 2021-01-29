IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plans

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it required $3 billion to bring relief to an estimated 50 million people affected by crises around the world through its 2021 Crisis Response initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday it required $3 billion to bring relief to an estimated 50 million people affected by crises around the world through its 2021 Crisis Response initiative.

"To adequately respond to increasingly complex crises around the world, IOM will require USD 3 billion in the year ahead. The Organization's Crisis Response Plans present IOM's proposed comprehensive responses to urgent humanitarian protection and assistance needs, as well as the longer-term impacts of crises and displacement," IOM said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic, among other crises and disasters, has exacerbated the dire situation in many parts of the world, the UN-related organization noted.

Citing the Global Humanitarian Overview, the IOM stated that nearly 230 million people will be in need of humanitarian aid and protection in 2021, a 40 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

"Conflict, disasters and instability continue to erode the resilience of communities, driving tens of millions of people to move in search of safety. Millions of migrants have also become stuck in crises and struggle to access essential services," the statement read.

The IOM's response plans will continue to focus on providing protection and relief to the most vulnerable, the organization added.