UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOM, UNHCR Reiterate Opposition Against Returning Rescued Illegal Migrants To Libya

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

IOM, UNHCR reiterate opposition against returning rescued illegal migrants to Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday reiterated their opposition against returning rescued illegal migrants to Libya

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday reiterated their opposition against returning rescued illegal migrants to Libya.

"The two organizations reiterate that no one should be returned to Libya after being rescued at sea. Under international maritime law, rescued individuals should be disembarked at a place of safety," the IOM and UNHCR said in a statement.

Over 270 migrants and refugees rescued on June 14 were handed over to the Libyan Coast Guard, which returned them to the main port of Tripoli on June 15, from where they were taken into detention by the Libyan authorities, the statement said."IOM and UNHCR staff are in Libya, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance.

However, the agencies reiterate that the basic preconditions to ensure the safety and protection of rescued migrants and refugees post-disembarkation are lacking; therefore, Libya cannot be considered a safe place," the statement added.

The IOM and UNHCR called on countries to coordinate so that merchant vessels rescuing people in distress are granted swift permission for disembarkation in a place of safety, to avoid lives being placed at risk.

The statement also said that migrants and refugees who return to Libya often end up in appalling conditions where they may be exposed to abuse and extortion, while others go missing and are unaccounted for, "raising fears that some may have been channeled into human trafficking networks."The IOM and UNHCR also called for an end to arbitrary detention in Libya through the establishment of a judicial review process, and advocated for alternatives to detention starting with the immediate release of the most vulnerable.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. More than 13,000 migrants have been returned to Libya so far this year, already surpassing the number of people intercepted or rescued and disembarked in the whole year of 2020, while hundreds of others have perished at sea.

Related Topics

Tripoli Libya May June 2020 From Refugee UNHCR Opposition

Recent Stories

PID staff gets single dose COVID-19 jab

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 17 ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey, U.S. try to reset bruised ties via first m ..

3 minutes ago

NA Speaker seeks nominations for parliamentary com ..

7 minutes ago

China vows to advance socialist drive, bilateral t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.