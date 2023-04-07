The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday, marking World Health Day 2023, called on the international community to provide financial assistance and priority support to Turkey's health care system, which was significantly affected by the devastating February earthquakes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday, marking World Health Day 2023, called on the international community to provide financial assistance and priority support to Turkey's health care system, which was significantly affected by the devastating February earthquakes.

"With health facilities and workers greatly affected by the earthquakes, as well as more than 100,000 people injured, the international community must prioritize support for Türkiye's health care system as the country perseveres on the long road to recovery," IOM Senior Emergency Coordinator in Turkey Martin Legasse said.

At least 500 health workers were killed, hundreds injured and thousands left homeless in Turkey as a result of the earthquakes, according to IOM.

The organization is currently providing temporary housing for health workers so that Turkey's Health Ministry can ensure continuity of care for the disaster victims. In addition to Primary care, IOM is also providing mental health and psychosocial support services to those affected.

In February, IOM launched a $110 million appeal to assist communities affected by the earthquakes in Turkey. While the international community has generously supported the housing and non-food sector due to the urgent need to shelter millions of people, IOM's appeal for the health sector, totaling $5.5 million, is still underfunded.