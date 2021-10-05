UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

IOM Urges Global Community to Donate $21Mln for Shelter Needs of Displaced Ethiopians

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) together with partners have called on the international community to help gather $21.1 million for humanitarian needs, including shelters and homes for the 1.8 million vulnerable people living in the conflict-torn region of Tigray in Ethiopia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) together with partners have called on the international community to help gather $21.1 million for humanitarian needs, including shelters and homes for the 1.8 million vulnerable people living in the conflict-torn region of Tigray in Ethiopia.

Since last November, some 234,000 people affected by the violent clashes between the government forces and the Tigray rebels have received support in 53 displacement facilities, mostly schools, according to the IOM. However, resources to cover the humanitarian needs of those affected are scarce, the organization noted.

"A well-coordinated and planned shelter response is critical to help prevent displaced populations from seeking shelter in unacceptable conditions that further aggravate their vulnerabilities and protection risks," the IOM said in a statement.

The funding in question is expected to cover the costs of building new camps, homes, and upgrading the existing ones, the organization said.

In July, the IOM appealed for $70 million to provide aid to people in Tigray, of which $31.7 million has been collected so far.

Tensions in the Tigray region erupted when the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a local political force, of attacking a military base, and launched a punitive military campaign against it.

