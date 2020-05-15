UrduPoint.com
IOM Urges Governments To Make Mental Health Of Migrants Part Of COVID-19 Response

Policies by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic must include proactive measures to meet the mental health needs of vulnerable populations, such as migrants and displaced people, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

On Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a policy brief titled COVID-19 and the Need for Action on Mental Health in which he called on governments to include issues pertaining to mental health into their COVID-19 responses to minimize traumatic consequences after the pandemic is over.

"Highlighting the deep impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the mental health of people worldwide, the International Organization for Migration calls for pro-active measures to be taken by governments worldwide to ensure that the mental health and psychosocial needs of migrants and displaced persons are taken into consideration in governments' responses," the press release read.

Elaborating on how migrants experience higher-then-average stress during the pandemic, the IOM said many of them live in overcrowded housing, far from family, lacking safety nets and income or in dangerous working situations.

Many have difficulties accessing reliable information in languages that they understand and basic health services, let alone mental health.

"The stresses of confinement, job loss, stigma and xenophobia certainly have an impact on mental health. Those most vulnerable including migrants, mobile populations, and seasonal workers, face a unique set of challenges. We must ensure everyone is included in our mental health response, especially during COVID-19," IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino said, as quoted in the press release.

The organization has further said that support should be provided to migrants and displaced persons regardless of their legal status.

Among some of the concrete steps that governments can take in this regard the IOM has listed reducing pandemic-related adversities known to harm mental health, developing psychosocially-aware communication strategies, offering mental health and psychosocial support in emergency situations, investing in remote mental health interventions, ensuring the continuation of in-person care for those with severe mental health conditions, and promoting participatory approaches.

