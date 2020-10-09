UrduPoint.com
IOM Urges Meeting Needs Of 2.7Mln Migrants Stranded Worldwide Amid Pandemic - Statement

The international community should take an immediate and coordinated action to address the fate of at least 2.75 million migrants stranded across the world due to the novel coronavirus-related restrictions pl on movement, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement on Friday

"Effective international cooperation is urgently needed to address the circumstances of [at least 2.75 million] migrants stranded worldwide due to mobility restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19," the statement said.

IOM pointed out that stranded migrants face a higher risk of abuse, exploitation and neglect, and are often excluded from national COVID-19 response plans as well as are unwilling to seek health services.

The imposition of quarantine measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus has also contributed to many migrants being housed in warehouses, where basic hygiene and physical distancing cannot be met.

IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said in the statement that countries should allow migrants to return home safely and re-open labor corridors to help reanimate economies.

