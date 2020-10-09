IOM Warns of Potential Mass Displacement of People in Nagorno-Karabakh - Statement

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Friday that the ongoing deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region will likely lead to mass displacement of people there

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Friday that the ongoing deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region will likely lead to mass displacement of people there.

"Fierce fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh is likely to result in significant displacement," the statement said.

IOM Regional Director for Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Renate Held said in the release that her office is deeply concerned about the safety of those who might be forced to flee and spend time without shelter as winter looms.

"We hope for a prompt, long-lasting and meaningful peaceful resolution to the current situation," Held said.

Held affirmed that IOM stands ready to assist the displaced and other conflict-affected people with humanitarian support in coordination with governmental and international actors.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has received unconfirmed reports that at least 53 civilians have been killed since clashes erupted in the region.