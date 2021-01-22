IOM Welcomes US Inclusion of Migrants in Coronavirus Vaccine Roll-Out - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement on Friday praised US President Joe Biden's new policy to include migrants in the national coronavirus vaccine rollout.

"IOM welcomes the inclusion of migrants in the new US administration's national strategy for COVID-19 response and its commitment to ensuring that safe, effective, cost-free vaccines are available to the entire US public - regardless of their immigration status," the statement said.

IOM called on all countries to implement similar approaches that would include migrants in immunization campaigns.

On Thursday, Biden signed a number of executive orders in an attempt to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States focused on unified and effective response to combat the novel coronavirus.