Iowa Caucus Reporting Delay Not Due to Hack - Democratic Party Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The delay of results in the Iowa presidential caucus is not due to hacking, Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) spokesperson Mandy McClure said in a statement.

"This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," McClure said regarding an issue with the delay in reporting the final results.

The Iowa caucuses, the contests that kick-off the US presidential nomination process, began at around 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday). Most of the results were expected to be in by 11:00 p.m. EST. However, at around midnight zero results had been released.