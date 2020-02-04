UrduPoint.com
Iowa Caucus Results Delay Not Due To Hack - Democratic Party Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The delay of results in the Iowa presidential caucus is not due to hacking, Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) spokesperson Mandy McClure said in a statement."This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," McClure said on Monday.

The Iowa caucuses, the contests that kick-off the US presidential nomination process, began at around 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday). Most of the results were expected to be in by 11:00 p.

m. EST. However, at around midnight zero results had been released.

McClure said they had found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.

About an hour earlier, she said the delay was due to "quality checks."  At the time, McClure said about 25 percent of precincts have been reported and that turnout seemed on pace to match that of 2016.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the delay may be the result of technical issues and higher voter turnout.

