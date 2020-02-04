UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iowa Caucus: Results Delayed By 'inconsistencies'

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Iowa caucus: Results delayed by 'inconsistencies'

Results from Iowa's caucuses, the first vote in the race to pick a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump, have been plunged into chaos by apparent technology issues

Ottawa (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Results from Iowa's caucuses, the first vote in the race to pick a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump, have been plunged into chaos by apparent technology issues.The state's Democratic party said it had found "inconsistencies".But it insisted the unprecedented holdup was a "reporting issue", not a "hack or an intrusion".Voters flocked to over 1,600 schools, libraries and churches across 99 counties.In the absence of official results, the candidates are starting to put out their own versions of events.Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory, citing internal campaign data that placed him ahead of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.Meanwhile, Mr Buttigieg is quoted as saying that "by all indications" his campaign is "going to New Hampshire victorious".

He is referring to America's first Primary in the US state on 11 February.Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said: "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results."She added: "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion."The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.

"For the first time this year, Iowa Democrats were required to report three numbers to party headquarters, rather than just the final delegate totals.It was unclear when any results would finally be released.McClure's statement was flatly contradicted by party officials at county level, who blamed technology issues for the delay.They said the app created for caucus organisers to report their results had malfunctioned, leaving precinct captains to call state party headquarters, whose phone lines swiftly became jammed.Elesha Gayman, the Democratic chairwoman of Scott county, Iowa's third largest, said many officials were having issues reporting results.She said they had been left hanging on hold and she knew of only one precinct captain who had been able to report via the app.Dallas County chairman Bryce Smith also said the app had crashed.Nate Gruber, the Democratic vice-chairman of Black Hawk county, a part of the state with the largest concentration of African Americans, said he had not been able to use the app either."It doesn't really work," he said, adding: "No-one can reach the state party to report."Calls to the Iowa Democratic Party hotline late on Monday had the same recorded message: "All of our operators are currently busy."

Related Topics

Technology Vote Trump Same South Bend Dallas February Democrats All From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

9 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

15 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

15 minutes ago

BP annual profit slides to $4.0bn on lower oil pri ..

57 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issued shutdown ..

58 seconds ago

Impeachment trial hangs over Trump state of union ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.