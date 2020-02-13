Iowa Democratic Party Chief Resigns After Caucus Vote Count Failure

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US state of Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy price said he is stepping down in the wake of failures in counting the vote during last week's presidential Primary caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party had to delay the results of the February 3 caucuses after problems with a new cellphone app caused errors in the vote count. More than a week after the vote the final tally is still being sorted out amid calls for recounts.

"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night.

As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party," Price said in his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Price said the resignation is effective upon the election of his replacement.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended up taking first place in the race in Iowa with 26.2% of the vote followed closely by Senator Bernie Sanders who secured 26.1 percent. However, party officials have called for recounts in certain precincts.