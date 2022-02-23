UrduPoint.com

Iowa Governor Says 'Grateful' To Deliver Response To Biden's State Of Union Address

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Iowa Governor Says 'Grateful' to Deliver Response to Biden's State of Union Address

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she is honored to give the Republican response to  President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1 after Congressional Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell announced she was selected for the task.

"I'm very honored and grateful for this opportunity to speak to the American people," Reynolds said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Reynolds is the first woman elected as governor of Iowa and has served in that position since 2017.

US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered the Republican response to Biden's address to a joint session of Congress last year.

All 535 members of Congress have been invited to attend this year's State of the Union address, but will be required to wear face masks or they will be invited to leave or be fined, according to media reports.

