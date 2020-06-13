UrduPoint.com
Iowa Governor Signs Police Reform Legislation Banning Chokeholds Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation that promotes greater accountability for police officers and bans chokeholds after thousands of demonstrators demanded changes in the policing systems during the George Floyd Protests across the state.

"Iowa is ready and eager to act! Proud to sign HF [House File] 2647, legislation to promote greater accountability in policing," Reynolds tweeted on Friday.

The bill was passed by the Iowa House and Senate, and was supported by the lawmakers from both parties. The legislation bans chokeholds, allows the state attorney general to investigate deaths caused by police officers and prohibits law enforcement officers who have been fired for serious misconduct, namely repetitive use of excessive force, from being re-hired.

The governor pledged to do more to confront police brutality and said that "it is just the beginning" during a press conference.

Several US states, including New York and California, have also introduced bans on police chokeholds. The measure was also adopted by local authorities on a city-level in Denver, Dallas, Houston, Washington and Minneapolis.

