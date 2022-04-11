UrduPoint.com

Iowa Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 10 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) A shooting at a nightclub in the US state of Iowa resulted in the death of two people, while ten others were injured, local media report.

The shooting occurred at 1:27 a.m. local time on Sunday (06:27 GMT) at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids, local station WHO13 said, citing police.

Two people died from gunshot wounds, while ten others were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made yet, according to WHO13.

