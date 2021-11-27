UrduPoint.com

IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General Election In Kyrgyzstan

A group of election observers from the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) has begun monitoring the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, the IPA CIS told Sputnik on Saturday

The Central Asian country is set to hold its repeat parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday under a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats will be chosen through party lists and the other 36 seats will be elected in district races.

"The members of the group of the international observers from the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly, headed by the coordinator, the chairman of the defense and security committee of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kutbidin Burkhanov, have started a short-term monitoring of the election of lawmakers of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic," the IPA CIS said.

The previous parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid concerns over vote-buying. Due to the chaos caused, the election results were annulled by the Central Election Commission and the then-president of the republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned. President Sadyr Japarov, who took over, pledged that all referendums and elections would be transparent under his rule.

