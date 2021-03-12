IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed MoU

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Signed MoU with Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, under the Ministery of National Education, the People's Republic of China

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 12rd March, 2021) Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Signed MoU with Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, under the Ministery of National Education, the People's Republic of China.

The MoU is aimed at the promotion of research, academic exchange in order to improve and promote collaboration between the academic social sciences faculties between Pakistan and China. The aim is also to strengthen the "Friends of Belt and Road Initiative Forum" across Asia, Europe, and Africa through education and research exchange.





Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, Minister of National Education, People's Republic of China.

The Pakistan Studies Center of the college has a high reputation in the industry. It is the contributor of Pakistan's "Diplomatic Insight" magazine. It is responsible for the review of papers in two Pakistani universities and an international journal.

It also undertakes a research project of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



The MoU was signed by Ms.

Farhat Asif, Founder President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and, Pro. Tang Jun (Richer TJ, 唐俊）Director of Pakistan Research Center Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, China. Mr. Asif Noor, Director, IPDS was also present on the occasion.