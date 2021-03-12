UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPDS And Pakistan Research Center, China Signed MoU

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:01 PM

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed MoU

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Signed MoU with Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, under the Ministery of National Education, the People's Republic of China

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 12rd March, 2021) Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Signed MoU with Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, under the Ministery of National Education, the People's Republic of China.

The MoU is aimed at the promotion of research, academic exchange in order to improve and promote collaboration between the academic social sciences faculties between Pakistan and China. The aim is also to strengthen the "Friends of Belt and Road Initiative Forum" across Asia, Europe, and Africa through education and research exchange.



Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, Minister of National Education, People's Republic of China.

The Pakistan Studies Center of the college has a high reputation in the industry. It is the contributor of Pakistan's "Diplomatic Insight" magazine. It is responsible for the review of papers in two Pakistani universities and an international journal.

It also undertakes a research project of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The MoU was signed by Ms.

Farhat Asif, Founder President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and, Pro. Tang Jun (Richer TJ, 唐俊）Director of Pakistan Research Center Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, China. Mr. Asif Noor, Director, IPDS was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Exchange Education Europe China Road Mongolia Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

30 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

32 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

34 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

36 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

46 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.