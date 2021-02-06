IPDS and SCO Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan Signed MoU

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021) Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies(IPDS), Islamabad, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan signed an agreement of cooperation to promote and strengthen the civil society linkages through public diplomacy initiatives.

The MoU aimed to exchange and cooperate in scientific and social research, exchange of ideas, expertise in the areas of mutual interest. This also includes joint publications, research projects, and coordination in various public activities, joint program, and projects through the instruments of public diplomacy in the spheres of science, education, culture, sports, mass media and other for the development of exchange of experiences, knowledge, and ideas including training courses, roundtable discussions, seminars, and others.

This MoU is an important step towards collaboration while SCO is celebrating 20 years of its establishment. SCO is regional organisation with eight permanent member states including China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.