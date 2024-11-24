IPL Auction Records Tumble As Pant And Iyer Snapped Up
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Sunday when he sold for a record $3.2 million, as teams splashed out on world-class cricketers for the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.
A total of 577 players are up for grabs at the two-day auction in Jeddah, with Pant, England veteran James Anderson and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra among the top Names.
The 2023 record of 247.5 million rupees Kolkata paid to Australian Mitchell Starc was first breached by Punjab Kings, who the IPL said snapped up Shreyas Iyer for a "handsome" 267.5 million rupees ($3.17 million).
Iyer, 29, captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL crown this year.
But that record rapidly tumbled.
The IPL reported Lucknow Super Giants paid a "gigantic" 270 million rupees for 27-year-old star keeper Rishabh Pant.
The auction started on a sizzling note when Indian quick Arshdeep Singh's name began a bidding war, which ended with Punjab getting the left-arm pace bowler for $2.13 million.
This year, Australian left-arm quick Starc was not retained by Kolkata -- and went to Delhi Capitals for $1.39 million.
Gujarat Titans paid $1.87 million for England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, while India pace bowler Mohammed Shami went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for $1.18 million.
Shami, 34, has recovered from a foot injury and is expected to join the Test team in the ongoing series in Australia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Six face trial in Paris for blackmailing Paul Pogba1 hour ago
-
Jaiswal and Kohli slam centuries as Australia stare at defeat1 hour ago
-
Norris applauds 'deserved' champion Verstappen1 hour ago
-
Frenchman who sleeps with alligators seeks refuge for venomous menagerie2 hours ago
-
Former Masters champion Reed seals dominant Hong Kong Open win2 hours ago
-
Afghan women turn to entrepreneurship under Taliban2 hours ago
-
Verstappen 'never thought' he'd win four world titles2 hours ago
-
Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix results2 hours ago
-
Edinburgh's alternative tour guides show 'more real' side of city2 hours ago
-
Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula One world title3 hours ago
-
'Amongst the greats': Who's saying what after Max Verstappen wins F1 world title3 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tour Championship scores3 hours ago