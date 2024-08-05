Open Menu

Iran 32nd In World 2023 Research Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Iran 32nd in world 2023 Research Leaders

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Nature Index has released its recent research results which show that Iran is in the 32nd position.

The results cover the period between January 1 and 31 December 2023, IRNA reported on Monday.

Ahmad Afzalzadeh, the president of Iran’s Institute for Science Citation and Observatory of Science and Technology, has said that the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology have been ranked first, second, and third among the Iranian bodies, respectively.

Afzalzadeh highlighted Iran’s 28th rank in physics as the best position Iran has achieved globally.

China, the United States, and Germany have been ranked first to third for the mentioned period, according to the Nature Index.

The Nature Index “provides simple, transparent, and current metrics that demonstrate high-quality research and collaboration. Through independent, data-rich reporting, we reveal the stories behind the metrics.”

Related Topics

Technology Iran Germany Tehran United States January December Best

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World