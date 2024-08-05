Iran 32nd In World 2023 Research Leaders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Nature Index has released its recent research results which show that Iran is in the 32nd position.
The results cover the period between January 1 and 31 December 2023, IRNA reported on Monday.
Ahmad Afzalzadeh, the president of Iran’s Institute for Science Citation and Observatory of Science and Technology, has said that the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology have been ranked first, second, and third among the Iranian bodies, respectively.
Afzalzadeh highlighted Iran’s 28th rank in physics as the best position Iran has achieved globally.
China, the United States, and Germany have been ranked first to third for the mentioned period, according to the Nature Index.
The Nature Index “provides simple, transparent, and current metrics that demonstrate high-quality research and collaboration. Through independent, data-rich reporting, we reveal the stories behind the metrics.”
