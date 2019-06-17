UrduPoint.com
Iran Able To Increase Uranium Enrichment Beyond JCPOA Limit Within 1-2 Days- Atomic Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:22 PM

Iran Able to Increase Uranium Enrichment Beyond JCPOA Limit Within 1-2 Days- Atomic Agency

Iran is able to exceed the 3.67 percent limit of uranium enrichment, specified in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), within just one or two days, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Iran is able to exceed the 3.67 percent limit of uranium enrichment, specified in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), within just one or two days, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

"It is possible to raise the enrichment level beyond 3.67 percent within one or two days," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

