Iran Able to Transfer Military Manufacturing Tech Abroad After October 18 - Lawmaker

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Iran will be allowed to transfer military manufacturing technology abroad after the scheduled termination of the UN arms embargo on October 18, Abolfazl Hasanbeigi, a member of the parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Islamic Republic is capable of selling weapons to any country that requires them after the arms embargo gets lifted, and will also be able to transfer manufacturing technologies to some other countries," Hasanbeigi said.