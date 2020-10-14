UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Able To Transfer Military Manufacturing Tech Abroad After October 18 - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Iran Able to Transfer Military Manufacturing Tech Abroad After October 18 - Lawmaker

Iran will be allowed to transfer military manufacturing technology abroad after the scheduled termination of the UN arms embargo on October 18, Abolfazl Hasanbeigi, a member of the parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Iran will be allowed to transfer military manufacturing technology abroad after the scheduled termination of the UN arms embargo on October 18, Abolfazl Hasanbeigi, a member of the parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Islamic Republic is capable of selling weapons to any country that requires them after the arms embargo gets lifted, and will also be able to transfer manufacturing technologies to some other countries," Hasanbeigi said.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Iran Parliament October

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

16 minutes ago

Country moving toward prosperity under leadership ..

1 minute ago

Global Energy Consumption Projected to Increase Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Call for Intensification of Politic ..

7 minutes ago

Wasps hit by virus outbreak ahead of Premiership f ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.