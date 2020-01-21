Iran Able to Withstand Potential Humanitarian Crisis in Light of Tensions With US - ICRC

Iran's ability to withstand a potential humanitarian crisis sparked by the social unrest and tensions with the United States should not be "underestimated," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Sputnik

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Iran's ability to withstand a potential humanitarian crisis sparked by the social unrest and tensions with the United States should not be "underestimated," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Sputnik.

In October, Human Right Watch said in a report that the US sanctions in Iran had hampered Iran's ability to finance imports of medicines, thus threatening the Iranians' right to health. The human right watchdog called on Washington to immediately ensure that Iran has an access to the deliveries of humanitarian goods.

"Because there is no imminent conflict, situation is not that bad. Probably there are mostly social or political problems, tensions. Not yet the conditions which will affect the everyday life.

They are quite developed, don't underestimate them. I believe that underestimation from any point of view will be a big mistake," Peter Leskovsky, the ICRC electrical energy adviser for Near and middle East, said, when asked whether the Red Cross is concerned that Iran may face a humanitarian crisis.

Despite sanctions and other economic limitations, Tehran has managed to achieve development and now is "in a quite good shape," according to the ICRC adviser.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran. Washington vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from that country or risk being sanctioned.