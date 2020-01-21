UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Able To Withstand Potential Humanitarian Crisis In Light Of Tensions With US - ICRC

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Iran Able to Withstand Potential Humanitarian Crisis in Light of Tensions With US - ICRC

Iran's ability to withstand a potential humanitarian crisis sparked by the social unrest and tensions with the United States should not be "underestimated," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Sputnik

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Iran's ability to withstand a potential humanitarian crisis sparked by the social unrest and tensions with the United States should not be "underestimated," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Sputnik.

In October, Human Right Watch said in a report that the US sanctions in Iran had hampered Iran's ability to finance imports of medicines, thus threatening the Iranians' right to health. The human right watchdog called on Washington to immediately ensure that Iran has an access to the deliveries of humanitarian goods.

"Because there is no imminent conflict, situation is not that bad. Probably there are mostly social or political problems, tensions. Not yet the conditions which will affect the everyday life.

They are quite developed, don't underestimate them. I believe that underestimation from any point of view will be a big mistake," Peter Leskovsky, the ICRC electrical energy adviser for Near and middle East, said, when asked whether the Red Cross is concerned that Iran may face a humanitarian crisis.

Despite sanctions and other economic limitations, Tehran has managed to achieve development and now is "in a quite good shape," according to the ICRC adviser.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran. Washington vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from that country or risk being sanctioned.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Washington Nuclear Oil Tehran United States Middle East May October 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

30 minutes ago

IEA Chief Says Trade, Confidence in Oil Market to ..

52 seconds ago

Int'l Energy Agency Chief Says Organization Watchi ..

54 seconds ago

Turkish Cyprus' Leader Calls for Diplomatic Soluti ..

55 seconds ago

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Israeli Occupation, Region ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.