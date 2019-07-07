Iran About to Surpass Uranium Enrichment Limits Set by JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Tehran is prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"We are going to surpass the 3.67 percent threshold," Araghchi said at a joint meeting of the Iranian cabinet and the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behruz Kamalvandi, who said that it will start as soon as on Monday as only technical issues had to be resolved.

"Today we are taking the second step ... Our commitments regarding [uranium] enrichment levels were revised, and we are reducing our commitments in this regard today. [Foreign Minister Javad] Zarif sent a letter to [EU foreign policy chief Federica] Mogherini today .

.. We will inform her about reducing our commitments. And there will be the second 60-day period," Araghchi added.

He noted that every 60 days Tehran was giving time to find a solution to the issue.

"If these opportunities are not used, no one should doubt our seriousness that the reduction of our commitments [under the JCPOA] will continue every 60 days," the diplomat stressed.

Araghchi underlined that reducing Iran's commitments under the nuclear accord went "in parallel with saving the JCPOA, and not destroying it, this tendency may lead to discontinuing our participation in the JCPOA."